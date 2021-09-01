MUST-SEE fall performing arts: MUSIC
Few professions were so directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the performing arts – here referring to music, classical and jazz. Measures to slow the spread of the virus struck at the heart of these groups’ collective mission – to bring people together, literally, to share experiences that could feed our spirit. It was a cruel irony that these groups had to pause their work just when our spirits so needed an extra helping of food.moversmakers.org
Comments / 0