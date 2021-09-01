Leading Multinational Wholesaler Deploys Bright Pattern for Omnichannel Customer Experience
The Wholesaler Known for Providing Exceptional Customer Experience Uses Bright Pattern Contact Center Software for Omnichannel Customer Experience in Latin America. Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been deployed by a leading multinational wholesaler. The company is not only one of the largest wholesalers to consumers and businesses worldwide, but is also recognized by the ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) as the leader in the specialty retail store industry. As part of their award-winning customer service, they use Bright Pattern Contact Center software for their omnichannel customer experience.aithority.com
Comments / 0