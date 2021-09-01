Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, MO

Audio: A multitude of activities are on tap for the annual Trenton High School Alumni Reunion

By Jennifer Thies
kttn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivities are planned for September 4th and 5th as part of the Trenton High School Alumni Reunion. The All-Alumni Open House and Registration will be in the THS Commons on September 4th from 9 o’clock to noon. THS Alumni Association and Foundation Trust for THS Spokesperson Kevin Bailey says the free event, hosted by the Class of 1967, will provide an opportunity for alums to catch up with classmates and others.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, MO
City
Holcomb, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The Ths Commons#Birthday Party#C F Russell Stadium
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Moore
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy