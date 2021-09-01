Audio: A multitude of activities are on tap for the annual Trenton High School Alumni Reunion
Activities are planned for September 4th and 5th as part of the Trenton High School Alumni Reunion. The All-Alumni Open House and Registration will be in the THS Commons on September 4th from 9 o’clock to noon. THS Alumni Association and Foundation Trust for THS Spokesperson Kevin Bailey says the free event, hosted by the Class of 1967, will provide an opportunity for alums to catch up with classmates and others.www.kttn.com
Comments / 0