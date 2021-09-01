Cancel
Guest Opinion: The US and Taliban haven't learned a thing

Cover picture for the articleThe events of the last few days have left me wondering if leaders in the United States and the Taliban have learned lessons from the history of the past 25 years. In 1996, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan and instituted a brutal and uncompromising religious reign of terror. It partnered with al Qaeda to gain power, and unleashed the forces which resulted in the attacks of September 11. This in turn unleashed the fury of the American people and precipitated the Taliban’s fall from power in 2001.

