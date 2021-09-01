Cancel
Premier League

FIFA 22: Manchester City Player Ratings Predictions - Forwards

By Nathan Allen
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

It's a matter of weeks until the next FIFA is released and, as always, fans are passing the time by predicting the ratings of some of football's biggest stars.

With Manchester City due some upgrades after winning the double last season, we've already predicted the ratings of Pep Guardiola's goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders for next year's game.

You can check out part one of our three-part series, featuring Manchester City's goalkeepers and full-backs here.

In case you missed part two, you can check out that edition here, featuring Manchester City's centre-backs and midfielders.

In this final part, we're taking a look at the forwards...

Raheem Sterling - 87 (was 88)

While the 2020/21 season was Raheem Sterling's toughest in a while, a return of 10 goals and seven assists across 28 league starts is actually pretty respectable by the standards of most top wingers.

With that in mind - coupled with an impressive showing at the summer's European Championships - we can't see Raheem Sterling being given any worse than a minor -1 downgrade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUiKl_0bjAVc7q00

Jack Grealish - 84 (was 81)

Grealish has always been underrated in FIFA, but after a seriously impressive campaign last season under Dean Smith at Aston Villa, he is in line for a boost that will put him a bit closer to the rating he deserves.

He's also a shoe-in to receive a Ones to Watch card (pictured above) - a special item given to the biggest transferred players each year that upgrades if the player performs well in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exBaF_0bjAVc7q00

Phil Foden - 84 (was 79)

At least in the Premier League, there wasn't much between England stars Jack Grealish and Phil Foden last season, with the two putting up similar goal and assist numbers per start.

That's why we expect them to begin FIFA 22 with the same rating - an 84, with a likely upgrade to 86+ for FIFA 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d81vT_0bjAVc7q00

Riyad Mahrez - 86 (was 85)

Manchester City's Algerian wing wizard has, staggeringly, never had a base card over 85 on any FIFA game.

With over 20 goal contributions under his belt last season though, this is surely the year that Riyad Mahrez finally earns walkout status.

An 86 rating would put him level with the likes of Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, Real Sociedad and Manchester City legend David Silva, and Manchester United's Paul Pogba's cards from last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VO5da_0bjAVc7q00

Ferran Torres - 83 (was 81)

After a breakthrough season in England, an upgrade for 21-year-old Ferran Torres feels inevitable, especially after the winger had a strong campaign at the European Championships.

With that said, we wouldn't expect Ferran Torres to be valued equal to either of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish; a rating of 83 seems more realistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxLwz_0bjAVc7q00

Gabriel Jesus - 82 (was 83)

Jesus is a player who seems to land somewhere between 81 and 83 each year, and we think this season he'll take a small hit after a frustrating 2020/21 campaign and even more difficult Copa America.

Fear not, though, he'll still be an excellent budget striker thanks to his work rate and well-rounded attributes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6nfo_0bjAVc7q00

Do you agree with our predictions? Let us know what you think!

