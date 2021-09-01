Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Britain’s David Smith retains Paralympic boccia title in Tokyo

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJRc1_0bjAVQU000
Great Britain’s David Smith retained his Paralympic boccia gold (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

British boccia ace David Smith grabbed his second straight individual Paralympic gold by battling back to retain his crown with a tense victory in Tokyo.

World champion Smith – title-winner in Rio five years ago – once again topped the podium in the BC1 class, getting the better of Malaysia’s Chew Wei Lun.

The 32-year-old, who sports a distinctive crop of red and blue spiky hair, slipped 2-0 behind following the opening end at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

But he levelled with consecutive one-point wins, before being left in tears after edging the decider to claim glory.

His 4-2 success brought Great Britain’s first gold of day eight of the Games.

Smith’s previous feats include team gold at Beijing 2008, as well as individual silver and team bronze in London.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Great Britain#Tokyo#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldBBC

David Smith: How Tokyo boccia gold winner transformed his life during the coronavirus pandemic

Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8. Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website. David Smith is now Britain's most decorated boccia player of all time. His individual BC1 gold in Tokyo was his second consecutive title in the event and his fifth Paralympic medal overall. Before the Tokyo Games began, he told BBC Sport Wales how he had transformed his life during the coronavirus pandemic to put him the best position to defend his title.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Boccia champion David Smith named flagbearer for closing ceremony

Boccia champion David Smith has been selected as ParalympicsG ’s flagbearer for Sunday’s closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games. Smith retained his BC1 individual title on Wednesday to claim his fifth Paralympic medal after beating Malaysia’s Chew Wei Lun 4-2 in the final. In the process, the 32-year-old, who has...
Sportsolympics.com

Michael Norman wins Padova 100m as Javianne Oliver surprises Sha'Carri Richardson

Michael Norman broke 10 seconds again as he won the 100m at the Internazionale Citta' de Padova meeting in Italy on Sunday (5 September). Meanwhile, Sha'Carri Richardson remains without a win since a failed drug test for marijuana invalidated her win at the U.S. Olympic Trials as she just failed to reel in fellow American Javianne Oliver in the short sprint.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

David Weir: No fairytale return for Great Britain racer in Paralympic 5,000m

Even when winning four Paralympic golds at London 2012 David Weir didn’t really look like he was enjoying himself.The pressure of national expectation has always weighed heavily on an athlete who has long admitted struggles with his mental health. Simmering and justified resentments about a range of issues – from recognition to endorsements to prize money – were never far from the surface.However, Weir has appeared a more relaxed athlete in recent days, a far cry from his outburst five years ago when he vowed never to wear a British vest again.The six-time Paralympic champion quit to focus on road...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Meet the McCowan family going for Boccia gold

Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8. Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website. The atmosphere in the McCowan family home in Dundonald, Ayrshire, is tense. Couches and tables are pushed to the walls and the TV is off, as...
TennisShropshire Star

Will Bayley concedes Paralympic table tennis title at Tokyo 2020

China’s Yan Shuo took gold with a 3-1 win. British table tennis star Will Bayley defiantly insisted he is still the best class seven player on the planet after agonisingly being stripped of his Paralympic title in Tokyo. The 33-year-old failed to complete a fairytale recovery from a serious knee...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Paralympics LIVE: Aled Davies retains shot put title after Hannah Cockroft wins seventh career gold

Great Britain made a strong start to day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympics, winning more para-canoeing gold through Laura Sugar in the KL3 event and Charlotte Henshaw in the KL2, with Emma Wiggs taking silver following her own title on day 10. Stuart Wood won bronze in the 200m VL3 para-canoeing event.Meanwhile, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker came up short in their quest for wheelchair tennis doubles gold against the Netherlands, losing their final after Hannah Cockroft triumphed in the T34 800m for her seventh Paralympic title. Kare Adenegan won silver behind Cockroft. Men’s tennis doubles partners Gordon Reid...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Great Britain finish Games with two more bronze medals

Great Britain won two more bronzes on the final day of action at the Tokyo Paralympics to bring the curtain down on another successful Games. The men's wheelchair basketball team beat Spain 68-58 to finish third for the second time in a row while Krysten Coombs took bronze in the men's SH6 badminton singles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy