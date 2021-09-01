Erase or embrace: How should TV shows and movies depict the pandemic?

Great insight into a specific aspect of prop making and managing for movies and tv, from Movies Insider on YouTube. Some objects, like paper bags, ice cubes, and pool balls, make an unexpected amount of noise. This can be a big problem on set, as any of these unwanted sounds can get in the way of dialogue. To ensure the sound team gets the best sound possible, the prop team will create silent versions of real products. Prop master Scott Reeder replaced loud pool balls with much quieter painted racquetballs for bar scenes in shows like “Friday Night Lights.” Meanwhile, Tim Schultz of Prop TRX uses vinyl and fabric to make quieter versions of grocery bags, sandwich bags, and cellophane, as seen on “Entourage,” “Mike & Molly,” and “The Kominsky Method.” Reeder and Schultz showed us how they found quiet alternatives to some of the loudest props out there.