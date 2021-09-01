10 Books to Reset Your Brain for Fall, Recommended by Adam Grant

All major transformations in the world require getting to scale. If you say we need to deal with climate change, we need scale solutions. If you say we need to give the middle class a raise, we need scale solutions. But the path to scale is rarefied, and most people learn it by running over landmines. That's why I started the podcast Masters of Scale, and why I taught a Stanford class on blitzscaling a few years ago: To help people avoid some of those land mines and use some of those landmines as accelerants.