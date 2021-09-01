Cancel
How Hochul's local government experience informs COVID-19 response

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before she was elevated to New York's highest office, or became a member of Congress, Kathy Hochul was a locally elected official on a town board in western New York. It's that experience -- later serving as a county clerk -- that has informed Hochul's early days of being governor and her response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her approach in the last week to the public health crisis and pledging to work with local governments has drawn praise from officials.

