The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) increased 2.97% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) increased 2.97% today, going from a previous close of $2.36 to $2.43. Investors appear to be responding positively to a report that sovereign wealth funds are still keen on investing in Chinese companies despite the regulatory crackdowns.