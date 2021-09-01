Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

JoJo Maman Bebe hikes prices for first time in 5 years

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Maman Bebe is raising prices for the first time in about five years due to widespread supply chain issues. The baby clothing and goods retailer said it had seen shipping costs quadruple in recent months. Its commercial director, Gwynn Milligan, said: "We've had no choice but to pass on...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maman#Bbc Radio 4#Hgv#Brc#Nielsen#The European Union#Tesco#Aldi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessBBC

House prices at new high but pace of growth slows

House prices hit a record high in August, but the annual pace of growth in property values slowed, according to the UK's largest mortgage lender. The Halifax said the cost of a typical home rose 0.7% last month to £262,954. In the year to August, house prices rose 7.1%, it...
Trafficmotor1.com

UK: August sees fuel prices fall for first time in nine months

UK average fuel prices fell for the first time in nine months during August, according to new data published by the RAC. However, the motoring organisation has warned motorists could be in for further price hikes over the coming months thanks to oil-producing nations’ plans to suppress production increases. The...
BusinessShropshire Star

Christmas toys price hike expected, warns industry boss

Families may have to foot the bill of global delays and shortages. The price of toys is set to rise in the lead up to Christmas, the boss of a British toy company has warned, as the cost of delays and shortages hit shoppers’ pockets. Joel Berkowitz, a director of...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon paid £492m in UK taxes last year amid online shopping boom

Amazon said it handed £492 million directly to the UK taxman last year and invested more than £1.6 billion in its British operations amid a pandemic-fuelled surge in online shopping.The online retail giant said the direct tax bill increased by more than two-thirds from the £293 million paid in 2019, with employer taxes accounting for the bulk of the rise as it boosted its UK workforce.The tax bill followed total revenues of £20.63 billion for the group in the UK during 2020, up from £13.73 billion in 2019.Figures for Amazon UK services recently filed with Companies House are set to...
Retailkdal610.com

Entertainment-seeking Brits splashed out in August: Barclaycard

LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer spending jumped last month thanks to a post-lockdown splurge on holidays at home and entertainment, payment card company Barclaycard said on Tuesday. Spending rose by 15.4% last month compared with its pre-pandemic level in August 2019, marked by higher spending across all categories apart from...
BusinessPosted by
The Guardian

Amazon UK arm pays £3.8m more corporation tax despite £1.9bn sales rise

Amazon’s key UK business paid just £3.8m more corporation tax last year than in 2019, even as sales increased by £1.89bn. Accounts filed at Companies House this week show that the corporation tax contribution of Amazon UK Services – the group’s warehouse and logistics operation, thought to employ the majority of the group’s UK workforce – was £18.3m in the year to December 2020, up 26% from £14.5m a year before.
Retailpoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Eroded by UK Construction Supply Squeeze

The pounds impressive gains against the dollar last week – a period that saw it touch a three-week high – were eroded slightly on Monday. The damage was done by fresh data showing supply chain issues continue to cause problems across the UK. Britain’s construction sector was sluggish in August,...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

No-shows at restaurants costing hospitality sector £17.6bn a year, says study

One in seven customers has failed to turn up to a prearranged reservation without informing the venue since April, according to a new study. Data collected from hospitality technology firm Zonal reveals that no-shows at restaurants and pubs are costing the hospitality sector £17.6bn a year.Their report claims that those aged between 18-34-years-old were the “worst offenders” for no-shows, with more than a quarter (28 per cent) not honouring existing bookings, compared with just one per cent of those aged 55-years or above. And geographically, Londoners were labelled the worst for failing to alert venues if they were no...
RetailTelegraph

Black Friday 2021: When do the UK sales start and what deals can we expect?

It may not be until the end of November, but rumours are already swirling about the deals on offer for Black Friday 2021. Since last year was an online-only affair due to the UK's Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, eager shoppers may be quicker than ever to rush to the high street and snap up a bargain in person come November 26.
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
RetailPosted by
The Independent

B&M ups profit outlook due to less discounting

Discount retailer B&M Bargains has revealed profits are now expected to be higher than first thought.The company issued an unexpected update to the stock market, saying that while sales remain in line with the City’s expectations, the profits made on goods has been higher than first thought.The news sent shares up nearly 5% within minutes of the announcement, with bosses saying pre-tax profits for the six months to September 25 are likely to be between £275 million and £285 million.Sell-through rates in those categories have been high and accordingly end-of-season markdowns have been limitedB&MAnalysts in the city were previously predicting profits of around £235 million.B&M said: “Whilst Group revenues year to date have been broadly in line with market expectations, gross margins have been stronger than originally anticipated in the B&M UK fascia business.“Performance of General Merchandise and Seasonal categories has been particularly encouraging.“Sell-through rates in those categories have been high and accordingly end-of-season markdowns have been limited.”Despite the upgrade and predictions that it is well positioned for the Christmas season, the company cautioned that “trading patterns and strength of customer demand remain highly uncertain” for the rest of the year.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's Dunelm sets special dividend as online sales surge

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group (DNLM.L) declared a special dividend on Wednesday and said it expects fiscal 2022 profit to be modestly above analysts' forecasts, as the British home furnishing retailer recorded rapid growth in its online sales. The company has been benefiting from a surge in demand for...
Health ServicesBBC

Social care: Will people still have to sell their homes?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a plan to cap the cost of social care in England. It comes almost two years after the Conservative Party's manifesto promise on social care: "Nobody needing care should be forced to sell their home to pay for it." So will the creation of...
RetailShareCast

Halfords backs FY profit expectations but warns over supply chain disruption

Halfords backed its full-year profit expectations on Wednesday as it reported a jump in revenues, but warned that supply chain disruption was affecting its bicycles business. In the 20 weeks to 20 August, revenues rose 10.5% on the year. Compared to pre-pandemic trading, revenues were up 18.7%, or 16.8% on a like-for-like basis. This was driven by increased scale of its Autocentres business, taking significant share, while the retail motoring segment also gained share, benefitting from the trend in staycations.
AgricultureShropshire Star

Dairy farmer told to dump milk due to HGV driver shortage

A dairy farmer was told to dump his milk after a shortage of lorry drivers meant it could not be collected. Henry Bloxham said he and other farmers were told by a haulage firm their milk could not be picked up after some drivers did not turn up one Saturday.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Dunelm lifts guidance as FY profits rise, dividend reinstated

Homewares retailer Dunelm said 2022 full-year profits would be “modestly” ahead of expectations as it posted a strong rise in 2021 earnings, driven by online sales during the Covid pandemic, and announced a special dividend. 23,848.89. 16:26 08/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,104.05. 16:26 08/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,089.76. 16:26 08/09/21. n/a. n/a.
WorldBBC

Stamford auction house surprise as Ru ware fetches £320,000

A porcelain bowl thought to have been worth just £500 has sold at auction for £320,000 after it turned out to be a rare Chinese relic. The 900-year-old bowl was owned by a Lincolnshire couple and was among items being sold after their deaths. The 5in (13cm) tall item is...
BusinessShropshire Star

Online sales fall in August as shopping habits shift

New data from the British Retail Consortium found sales rose 3% in August, compared with a 6.4% rise in July. Online sales fell last month as shoppers returned in droves to physical stores, according to new data. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG monthly sales monitor found that non-food...

Comments / 0

Community Policy