Michigan's new auto insurance law allows insurance companies to slash payments for long term care providers for accident survivors by nearly half. But some insurance companies are hastening the collapse of the care provider industry by paying nothing at all. The 45% payment cut has already driven at least 42 providers out of business, according to the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council, and experts say the law will likely force the majority of the remainder of the companies to close soon. Around 18,000 accident survivors rely on the system of care that is being dismantled.