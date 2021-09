The beginning of the season was everything a Steelers fan could dream of. The end was less than that. After starting the season at 11-0 and blowing out a slew of opponents, they dropped four of their last five and finished 12-4. To make matters worse, they fell to the rival Browns in the playoffs – a team they beat 38-7 in Week 6. Despite all that late-season falloff, the one thing that didn’t regress was their offense. In their last three games of the year, they averaged 29.0 points, which is actually higher than their season average of 26.3. Either of those numbers is a huge increase from the Steelers’ 2019 and shows a trend in the right direction.