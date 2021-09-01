Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volusia County, FL

Larson enters as heavy favorite, but is he?

By Pat DeCola
mrn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NASCAR Playoffs are officially here, so we can probably go ahead and pencil in Kyle Larson as this year’s champion, right?. Wrong. So very, very wrong. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver rolls into the 10-race jaunt to cap the year as the Regular Season Champion and heavy favorite (9-4) to hoist the trophy in November at Phoenix Raceway. Enjoying easily the best season of his career already, it’s not hard to picture a world in which Larson adds onto his series-leading five wins over the next two and a half months and battles for the title out in the desert, as the odds and every expert under the sun suggest.

www.mrn.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Miami, FL
Volusia County, FL
Sports
City
Bristol, FL
State
Texas State
County
Volusia County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Playoffs#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Playoffs#Phoenix Raceway#A Bill France Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
Apalachicola, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Mindy barrels toward Florida Panhandle

MIAMI (AP) — A swath of the Florida Panhandle was under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Mindy neared landfall Wednesday night. Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy