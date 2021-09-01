Larson enters as heavy favorite, but is he?

The 2021 NASCAR Playoffs are officially here, so we can probably go ahead and pencil in Kyle Larson as this year’s champion, right?. Wrong. So very, very wrong. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver rolls into the 10-race jaunt to cap the year as the Regular Season Champion and heavy favorite (9-4) to hoist the trophy in November at Phoenix Raceway. Enjoying easily the best season of his career already, it’s not hard to picture a world in which Larson adds onto his series-leading five wins over the next two and a half months and battles for the title out in the desert, as the odds and every expert under the sun suggest.