Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS New 'Butter' Remix Feat. Megan Thee Stallion Released

By Staff Reporter
kpopstarz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS released a remix version of their global summer song "Butter" feat. Megan Thee Stallion. On August 25, BTS announced the release of a new Butter remix through the global fan community platform Weverse.

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Is Ready to Give Birth to His New Album in Hilarious 'Pregnancy' Pics

Lil Nas X has got a bun in his oven in a new set of teaser photos posted to his social media on Thursday (Sept. 2). In a post to his Twitter, the rapper shared photos of himself, decked out in a long, white lace robe, a flower crown and a bouquet of white roses, holding what looked like his own pregnant belly. Spoofing on pregnancy announcement posts, Lil Nas captioned the post, letting his fans know the exciting news. "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this," he wrote. "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."
MusicBillboard

DaBaby Raps About Getting 'Canceled' in New Freestyle Over BIA's 'Whole Lotta Money'

DaBaby jokingly calls himself a "canceled ass" following his controversial Rolling Loud set in a new freestyle over BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" on Tuesday (Aug. 24). In an accompanying video, DaBaby whips out the tissues and seems to wipe away tears while rapping, "Yeah, whole lotta n---as with Glocks and pistols/ Whole lotta hunnids in knots, they Crip blue/ N---as think I'm somewhere cryin' with tissues/ Certified, internet or not, I'll get with you."
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.
CelebritiesNPR

BTS (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion), 'Butter'

As the terminally online may know, the release of Megan Thee Stallion's remix of BTS' hit "Butter" was blocked by her record label. It resulted in the rapper filing a lawsuit — between propositions from 1501 Certified Entertainment and BigHit Music — all of which came to a head when the court granted Megan emergency relief. Today, Megan Thee Stallion's version of "Butter" hits streaming services. In her verse, the hot girl coach lays it smooth and clear: "Houston's finest, in the room with bosses / Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses." See, even the judge had to get with Megan's heat! The rapper's ad-libs add an edge to BTS' high-energy dance pop, but in no way is she out of place. What better group to rally behind the hot girl than ARMY?
MusicBillboard

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Tracklist Features Collabs With Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion & More

Lil Nas X is on a roll. After releasing the SpongeBob SqaurePants-inspired album cover for his debut album, Montero, on Tuesday (Aug. 31), the "Industry Baby" rapper promised his fans that he would share the album's official tracklist. Lil Nas delivered on that promise on Wednesday (Sept. 1) -- this time, with another stunning visual posted to his social media accounts to accompany the announcement.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: BTS – ‘Butter (Remix)’ [featuring Megan Thee Stallion]

Just a week after its release, BTS’ ‘Butter’ slid to #1 on the Hot 100 and stayed there a whopping 9 weeks (making it the longest-running #1 single of the year so far). Despite losing grip on the pole position, it’s remained a mainstay in the top 10 – a feat powered mostly by consistent digital sales.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(News) Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Is Trying To Stop Release Of “Butter” Remix With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion is being stopped from releasing a track with BTS. Megan filed court papers claiming that 1501 Certified Entertainment was doing the most to make sure a remix of Butter doesn’t see the light of day. The song is supposed to be released on Friday. Megan feels the track will expand her international audience. She claims 1501 is shaking her down for money, so they will sign off on letting the song be released.
Musicallkpop.com

Big Hit Music confirms release date of BTS's 'Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)'

BTS's "Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" has confirmed its release date!. It was reported earlier today that the court had ruled in favor of Megan Thee Stallion, and that the rapper was clear to release the remix of BTS's "Butter", on which she featured. On August 25 at 12AM, Big Hit Music took to their official Twitter page to officially announce the release date of "Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)". According to the Big Hit Music, the remix track featuring Megan will be released on August 27th, at 1PM KST (12AM ET).
Musickpopstarz.com

WATCH: Lee Hi Releases 'Savior' Featuring B.I

Lee Hi raised expectations for her full-length album with a sensational music video and soulful voice for "Savior." The pre-released track is from her album "4 ONLY," released through AOMG's official YouTube channel on September 3. "Savior (Feat. B.I)" is based on the famous line from the movie "The Handmaiden,"...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Drake, Little Simz, JMSN & More

With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 260th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. And if you’re keeping score at home, this marks the fifth anniversary of the playlist. That’s right, five straight years of hold y’all down!. On...
Musickpopstarz.com

MONSTA X to Release New Single 'One Day'

MONSTA X anounced through a surprise teaser that they will release a new U.S. single, titled "One Day." The single is produced before MONSTA X member Shownu's military enlistment. In the released teaser image, the phrase "WISH YOU THE BEST WITH SOMEBODY NEW / BUT THEY'LL NEVER LOVE YA LIKE I DO" caught the eye of music fans, particularly MONBEBEs.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Ari Lennox Announces New Single ‘Pressure’ / Teases Video

The R&B chanteuse has announced her brand new single ‘Pressure’ and it sounds like that’s exactly what she’ll be applying when it drops. Lennox shared a preview of the track – which arrives on Friday (September 10) – and it’s serving bop based on a teaser of its video. Word...

Comments / 0

Community Policy