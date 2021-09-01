Remnants of Ida bring heavy rain and storms to the area

Remnants of Ida already impacting the area. Scattered showers will continue this afternoon, becoming steady at times. Highs today will be cool, expect low to mid 70s. Rain will pick up in intensity this evening with heavy rain expected overnight through Thursday morning. 2-5″ in most locations across the area. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from 2PM today through 2PM tomorrow. Any spots in your neighborhood that typically flood when we experience heavy rain, will likely flood overnight and into Thursday.