The 156 COVID deaths at veterans' homes in New Jersey was cited by a Republican U.S. senator as an example of why better oversight is needed for state run veterans homes. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, says that the deaths in New Jersey, along with 77 deaths at a veterans' home in Massachusetts, show that the standard of care and quality controls at many state veterans homes falls short of those required by other government-supported nursing homes.