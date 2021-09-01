Booster jabs should be for most vulnerable and not widespread, says expert

The European Medicines Authority said Thursday that there is no "urgent need" for COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals across the general public. In a statement, it said additional shots, should "already be considered for people with severly weakened immune systems as part of their primary vaccination," citing a technical report issued by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Evidence on vaccine effectiveness and duration of protection shows that all vaccines authorised in the EU/EEA are currently highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalisation, severe disease and death," said the EMA. The emphasis should instead be placed on bringing vaccinations up to speed, with one out of three adults in the EU/EEA over 18 years still not fully vaccinated, the body noted. Booster shots could also be given to older, frail individuals in residential homes and longer-term care facilities, the EMA said.