Booster jabs should be for most vulnerable and not widespread, says expert

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prime Minister’s official spokesman has said it is ‘still very much our intention to roll out the booster programme’ this month. Booster doses could be given to those most vulnerable to Covid-19 but their use should not be “widespread” an expert advising the Government has said. The Joint Committee...

Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

What are the Government’s NHS and social care plans and how will they affect me?

The Government has set out its plans for the biggest catch-up programme in the history of the NHS in England and an overhaul of the social care sector.– What has been announced?The Government has pledged to invest £36 billion over the next three years to help the NHS recover from the coronavirus pandemic and reform the adult social care system so people no longer face catastrophic care costs.The majority will go to the NHS, with social care receiving £5.3 billion over the next three years.From October 2023, nobody will pay more than £86,000 for their social care – regardless of...
Public Healthreviewjournal.com

Biden’s announcement on COVID booster shots was premature, experts say

In mid-August, just as half of all Americans became fully vaccinated against COVID-19, President Joe Biden announced that booster shots would be rolled out beginning Sept. 20. Confusion ensued. Does everyone need a booster shot? If so, when? These questions remain open to debate. “I think it’s generally agreed —...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

No doctor should be prescribing ivermectin for COVID, expert says

Colorado State University Professor Brian Foy has been studying ivermectin for nearly a decade, long before it became a hot topic in the United States. He's leading a team of international scientists—including researchers from the country of Burkina Faso in West Africa, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the U.S.—to study the use of ivermectin to reduce cases of malaria in several villages in Burkina Faso. Malaria affects more than 200 million people worldwide and kills 445,000 people, mostly children, each year.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

EU health authorities say no 'urgent' need for widespread COVID booster shots

The European Medicines Authority said Thursday that there is no "urgent need" for COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals across the general public. In a statement, it said additional shots, should "already be considered for people with severly weakened immune systems as part of their primary vaccination," citing a technical report issued by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Evidence on vaccine effectiveness and duration of protection shows that all vaccines authorised in the EU/EEA are currently highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalisation, severe disease and death," said the EMA. The emphasis should instead be placed on bringing vaccinations up to speed, with one out of three adults in the EU/EEA over 18 years still not fully vaccinated, the body noted. Booster shots could also be given to older, frail individuals in residential homes and longer-term care facilities, the EMA said.
WorldShropshire Star

Jeremy Hunt: UK should follow Israel’s example with booster jabs for all adults

From September, more than half a million people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered another dose of a vaccine. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has called on the UK to follow the example of Israel and widen the group of those being offered a third coronavirus vaccine jab beyond the clinically vulnerable.
CancerBBC

Third Covid jab advised for most vulnerable 1%

People over the age of 12 with severely weakened immune systems should have a third vaccine dose to top up protection against Covid-19, experts say. About 400,000 to 500,000 in the UK are eligible and will be contacted soon. They include those with blood cancer, advanced HIV and recent organ...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

UK to offer third jab to most vulnerable: government

The UK's health minister said on Wednesday that the government will offer a third vaccine jab to half a million people with severely weakened immune systems. Health minister Sajid Javid said that a third dose will be offered by the state-run health service to those who "may have received less protection against the virus from two vaccine doses".
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

As pressure builds for teenage Covid jabs, Boris Johnson says boosters for elderly are ‘priority’

Boris Johnson has poured cold water on the chances of early Covidvaccinations for England’s teenagers, insisting that his priority going into the winter is to start a programme of booster jabs for the elderly this month.Cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Gavin Williamson have been piling pressure on the government’s vaccination advisers to give the green light to jabs for 12-15 year-olds, with the education secretary declaring the NHS and schools were “ready and eager” to start the programme.But senior government sources rejected suggestions of frustration at the slow pace of decision-making by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI),...
Public HealthShropshire Star

No right or wrong answer on jabbing healthy 12 to 15-year-olds, says expert

Professor Anthony Harnden, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said the decision is ‘finely balanced’. There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to the “finely balanced” decision on vaccinating healthy 12 to 15-year-olds against coronavirus, an expert advising on jabs has said. The Joint Committee...
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid booster jab campaign may not be needed, says Astra boss

Booster jabs may not be needed for everyone in the UK and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the NHS, the heads of AstraZeneca have warned. It comes as new data is expected which could see officials give the go-ahead to booster doses,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.

