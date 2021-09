The July 9, 2021, executive order “Promoting Competition in the American Economy” has been presented by the Biden administration as a “whole-of-government effort” to prioritize steps to address unfair competition in the American economy. Of the more than 70 industry-specific policy priorities contained in the executive order, the Department of Justice and the three federal banking agencies — the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. — are encouraged to review current practices and adopt a plan within 180 days for the revitalization of merger oversight under the Bank Merger Act and the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956.