UpGuard Announces Regional Expansion Into India
SYDNEY (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. UpGuard, the third-party risk and attack surface management platform, today announced plans to expand its global footprint into India, ramping up hiring efforts in the region in the next year. UpGuard is known for publishing a recent global report identifying a new security exposure vector in Microsoft Power Apps. UpGuard’s growth in India has greatly accelerated, with a 408% growth in sales in the last 6 months alone. Notable new customers include Tech Mahindra, a $5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries.www.mysanantonio.com
