Euro zone unemployment falls as expected in July

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone unemployment fell as expected in July as 350,000 people found jobs compared to the previous month, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday. Eurostat said the unemployment rate in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 7.6% of the workforce, in line...

