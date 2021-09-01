Cancel
Public Health

Weekly Covid deaths four times higher than this time last year, figures show

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 571 fatalities in England and Wales where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate in the week ending August 20. Weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus are four times higher than this time last year but appear to have levelled off, figures show. There were 571 deaths in England...

