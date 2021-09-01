Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

Flood Warning issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 05:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Loudoun; Prince William FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAIRFAX, SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN AND PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS PARK At 513 AM EDT, slow moving thunderstorms have produced between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Stream Gauges in multiple locations have reached minor flood stage and flooding continues to occur. Some locations that will experience flooding include Centreville... Reston South Riding... Herndon Broadlands... Lowes Island Brambleton... Dulles International Airport Ashburn... Linton Hall Oakton... Sterling Chantilly... Wolf Trap Great Falls... Bull Run Countryside... Haymarket Arcola... Manassas

alerts.weather.gov

Luna County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY At 612 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Deming, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 72 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Amelia County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Nottoway, Prince George, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Nottoway; Prince George; Surry; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Chesterfield, southeastern Nottoway, Prince George, northwestern Sussex, Dinwiddie, southeastern Amelia, northwestern Surry and northern Brunswick Counties, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell and the City of Petersburg through 145 PM EDT At 101 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Blackstone to McKenney to 7 miles west of Stony Creek. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Blackstone, McKenney, Claremont, Disputanta, Chester, Mannboro, Fort Lee, Virginia State University, Prince George, Stony Creek, Burrowsville, Garysville, Dewitt, Matoaca, Spainville and Cabin Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. This storm has had a history of producing 1/2 to 3/4 inch diameter hail. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 130 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Low Gap, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Bottom Cana Pine Ridge Toast and Lambsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; McHenry FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE IL AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Marshall County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in central Illinois Northeastern Woodford County in central Illinois * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wenona to near Washburn, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Toluca around 405 PM CDT. Minonk around 410 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 39 between mile markers 21 and 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henrico, King William, New Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henrico; King William; New Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEW KENT...EAST CENTRAL HENRICO...SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER AND CENTRAL KING WILLIAM COUNTIES At 203 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bottoms Bridge, or near Highland Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Tunstall around 220 PM EDT. Manquin around 225 PM EDT. King William and Aylett around 235 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Quinton, Fair Oaks, Central Garage, Rumford, Lanesville, Palls, Orapax Farms, Turpin, Sandston and Westwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 6:39 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 AM 2.8 1.4 1.2 1 Minor 08/07 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.7 0.3 0.3 0 None 10/09 PM 1.9 0.5 0.3 0 None
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. High tide is occurring now. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 AM 2.8 1.4 1.2 1 Minor 08/07 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.7 0.3 0.3 0 None 10/09 PM 1.9 0.5 0.3 0 None
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bourbon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOURBON AND NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 722 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hepler, or 11 miles north of Girard, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Girard and Arma around 745 PM CDT. Frontenac around 755 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Franklin, Hiattville, Farlington, Croweburg, Brazilton, Polk, Ringo, Pawnee Station and Englevale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bartow County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Target Area: Bartow; Floyd A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Floyd and southwestern Bartow Counties through 700 PM EDT At 629 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Taylorsville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Locations impacted include Cartersville, Euharlee, Kingston, Taylorsville, Cassville and Stilesboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 646 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hereford, or 10 miles west of Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph. Large Ping pong sized hail is likely, especially along State Highway 92. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, especially along State Highway 92. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Palominas, Coronado National Memorial and Ramsey Canyon Preserve. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 704 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sierra Vista, moving west at 30 mph. A trained spotter reported quarter size hail in Hereford. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford and Fort Huachuca. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 813 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hereford, or 8 miles west of Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco and Palominas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iroquois County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL IROQUOIS COUNTY At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watseka, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watseka, Sheldon, Crescent City, Woodland and Iroquois. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

