Flood Warning issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 05:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Loudoun; Prince William FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAIRFAX, SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN AND PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS PARK At 513 AM EDT, slow moving thunderstorms have produced between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Stream Gauges in multiple locations have reached minor flood stage and flooding continues to occur. Some locations that will experience flooding include Centreville... Reston South Riding... Herndon Broadlands... Lowes Island Brambleton... Dulles International Airport Ashburn... Linton Hall Oakton... Sterling Chantilly... Wolf Trap Great Falls... Bull Run Countryside... Haymarket Arcola... Manassasalerts.weather.gov
