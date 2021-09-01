Cancel
Athens, GA

Athens Tech: no classes on Friday

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
Athens Technical College says its campuses in Athens and Elbert, Walton, and Greene counties will close Friday, the day Governor Kemp says will be an off-day for state government employees, a chance for more of them to get their coronavirus vaccinations.

From Athens Tech…

Athens Technical College campuses will suspend classes and operate on a limited basis on Friday, Sept. 3 in response to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s recent decision to offer administrative leave to encourage state employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

All classes on ATC’s campuses in Athens, Elbert, Walton and Greene will be closed. Faculty will follow the college’s continuation of instruction plan, and students should check for messages from instructors for an alternate assignment. However, ATC dual enrollment students at off-campus locations including high schools and career academies should still report to class.

The Governor’s announcement granting administrative leave for many Georgia state employees is intended to encourage those who have yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to do so. For those who have already received the vaccine, the closure signifies a thank you to those employees.

A pop-up vaccination clinic from Piedmont Athens Regional will still be held in the student activities center Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. It is open to the public and registration is not required.

ATC will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7 following the Labor Day holiday.

ATC’s Minimester begins Oct. 14. Students can still enroll for the Minimester and receive an application fee waiver and placement test waiver. For more information, contact admissions@athenstech.edu or call 706-355-5000.

