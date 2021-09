It has been a few years since I first met some of the millions of Syrians forced to flee the appalling violence in their home country. Visiting refugee camps in Jordan, I spoke to several young people whose lives had been upended – who had seen friends and family members killed and injured, who had been forced to leave their homes not knowing if or when they would return.It is sobering to think that many of those kids will still be refugees, as the Syrian crisis – and the humanitarian disaster that accompanied it – is now in its 11th year.Almost every child I met told me their number one priority...