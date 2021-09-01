Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: 'A Slow Fire Burning,' by Paula Hawkins

Derrick
 7 days ago

——— Early one Sunday morning on a quiet stretch of London's Regent's Canal, Miriam makes a grisly discovery. In the houseboat next to hers lies the bloodied body of a young man. He has been stabbed repeatedly and, as a finishing touch, has "a wide smile carved into his throat."

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
newschain

Top novelist Paula Hawkins reveals the pressures after The Girl On The Train and never wanting children

How does an author follow their debut hit? It’s a question Paula Hawkins whose bestselling novel The Girl On The Train, prefers not to ask herself. That debut has proved a tough act to follow. It shot to the top of the UK charts within two weeks of being published in 2015, as well as topping the US charts – unheard of for an unknown British author. It’s now published in more than 40 languages and almost 20 million copies have been sold worldwide.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Paula Hawkins has a new thriller, and let’s just say it’s no ‘The Girl on the Train’

Remember simpler times when the literary world was in a lather over the question of whether fictional characters should be “likable” instead of the question of whether dystopian fiction has been rendered obsolete by our dystopian reality? Claire Messud sparked the “likability” debate in 2013 when she gave an interview to Publishers Weekly about her then new novel, “The Woman Upstairs.” When the interviewer said of Messud’s protagonist, Nora Eldridge, that, “I wouldn’t want to be friends with Nora, would you? Her outlook is almost unbearably grim,” Messud responded with a rat-a-tat roll call of some of literature’s most unpleasant characters:
Books & Literaturetheaureview.com

Book Review: Murder, secrets and a thriller within a thriller on Paula Hawkins’ return

Acclaimed author Paula Hawkins (The Girl on the Train, Into the Water) returns with yet another nail-biting thriller. A Slow Fire Burning follows a cast of characters living along the Regent’s Canal in Shoreditch; each of them inextricably linked through events of the last few decades. The murder of Daniel Sutherland inside his canal boat becomes a catalyst for shocking, life-altering revelations.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Paula Hawkins on reading mysteries and crime fiction

British author Paula Hawkins’s career was lagging, at best, when she gave fiction one more shot and published “The Girl on the Train” in 2015. The story of an alcoholic woman who thinks she’s seen a murder went on to sell more than 20 million copies and be adapted into a major film starring Emily Blunt. In her newest, “A Slow Fire Burning,” a young man is found gruesomely murdered on a houseboat. Hawkins divides her time between London and Edinburgh.
MusicTelegraph

Damon Albarn, review: a slow-burn evening that finally caught light

Damon Albarn, the Blur and Gorillaz frontman (and, he informed us, recently awarded citizen of Iceland), could barely hide his disappointment. Thanks to the very careful Covid protocols of the Edinburgh International Festival, the seated, physically-distanced audience for the first of his two performances in the Scottish capital numbered in the hundreds, rather than the thousands.
Books & Literatureyoursun.com

'A Slow Fire Burning' is a compulsively readable whodunit

Early one Sunday morning on a quiet stretch of London’s Regent’s Canal, Miriam makes a grisly discovery. In the houseboat next to hers lies the bloodied body of a young man. He has been stabbed repeatedly and, as a finishing touch, has “a wide smile carved into his throat.”. The...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Paula Guran Reviews Big, Dark Hole by Jeffrey Ford

Big, Dark Hole , Jeffrey Ford (Small Beer Press 978-1-618-73184-5, $17, 320pp, tp) July 2021. No matter how bizarre a situation is or may rapidly become in a Jeffrey Ford story, the reader feels instantly at home, open and accepting of everything that one should never be open and accepting of. In “The Match”, from new collection Big, Dark Hole, an adjunct professor gets a letter in the mail telling him he must wrestle with an angel if he wants to keep teaching. Okay, what happens next? Run into the local monster behind the laundromat on your way home with your clean clothes, as in “Monster Eight”? Sure, go on. That painting the South Jersey artist is sure will lead to death if ever finished in “The Thousand Eyes”? Seems about right. A fairy in “The Bookcase Expedition” plants a flag – “a tattered postage stamp fastened to a cat’s whisker” into your knee as if you were “an undiscovered country”? Ow. Then what? A tentacled something comes hurtling out of the sky in a snowstorm (“Not Without Mercy”)? Well, I know this is not going to turn out for the best. In “From the Balcony of the Idawolf Arms” two latchkey children dutifully and bravely deal with a supernaturally threatening neighbor. “The Jeweled Wren” begins in a lighthearted manner but turns into a frightening cautionary tale when an older couple investigate the “circumstantial evidence” of a nearby house being haunted. A decision to take down a disappointing Christmas tree in “The Winter Wraith” turns into something uncannily threatening. The title story tells of a boy who disappears into a sewer pipe, never to be seen again, and, many years later, the unreliable narrator relating the tale adds to the mystery. In “Thanksgiving”, “Uncle Jake,” a long-time guest at the annual family holiday meal turns out to be not only unrelated but something strange indeed. A newcomer to rural Ohio finds a nemesis in a black pickup truck and its driver in “Five Pointed Spell”. Fleas bring death to members of a Depression-era carnival in “Hibbler’s Minions”. The “Inn of the Dreaming Dog” is a very peculiar hotel that lies so far west one needs a guide to get there and more than luck to leave it. Ford even ventures into retold Greek mythology and afterlife with “Sisyphus in Elysium”. It’s not so much that Ford drags you into the weird in these 15 collected stories, it’s that the weird seems to be a quite natural place to be. And that, once you think about it, is a very unsettling thing. Definitely recommended.
Books & LiteratureDerrick

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff

——— Lauren Groff has been contemplating the wellspring of female power in her fiction for awhile now, notably in the startling second act of her novel "Fates and Furies," but also in the humid shadows of her story collection "Florida." Where does power come from? Can anyone harness it? And how can women best use it in a male-dominated world?
Books & LiteratureDerrick

Review: 'Late City,' by Robert Olen Butler

——— We know this man: From George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life" to the ailing documentarian in Russell Banks' "Foregone," he flashes back over the arc of his life when staring down the barrel of mortality. Robert Olen Butler offers a fresh spin on the conceit in his immersive...
Books & LiteratureDerrick

Review: 'The Magician,' by Colm Tóibín

——— In the manner of "The Master," his celebrated 2004 novel about Henry James, Colm Tóibín has produced a fictional account of German writer and Nobel laureate Thomas Mann — the Magician, as Mann's children sometimes called him. The novel at first seems curiously flat, biographical reportage with dialogue often sounding like stiff translations from the German; but little by little the inexorably accumulating details make Tóibín's Mann more interesting than the mere facts of his admittedly larger-than-life story.
Accidentsohmymag.co.uk

Freak accident: Aunt dies after making nephew bacon sandwich

An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that:
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy