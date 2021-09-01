Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Buren County, AR

Giving Matters: I Did a Thing

By Jackie Sikes
Log Cabin Democrat
 7 days ago

So I did a thing. I entered and won the title of Sr. Mrs. Van Buren County Fair Queen. I don’t know many little girls who didn’t grow up wanting to wear a crown. So I’ll admit that I wasn’t any different but why at this time in my life? Well besides the fact that a dear friend asked me to I realized that pageants over the years have become so much more. Pageants today focus more on the inside beauty of a woman or girl and they have broadened their scope and now include women of all ages.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Van Buren County, AR
City
Van Buren, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupi Kaur
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Lucille Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy