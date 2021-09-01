Giving Matters: I Did a Thing

So I did a thing. I entered and won the title of Sr. Mrs. Van Buren County Fair Queen. I don’t know many little girls who didn’t grow up wanting to wear a crown. So I’ll admit that I wasn’t any different but why at this time in my life? Well besides the fact that a dear friend asked me to I realized that pageants over the years have become so much more. Pageants today focus more on the inside beauty of a woman or girl and they have broadened their scope and now include women of all ages.