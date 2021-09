With the regular season right around the corner, the Ithaca College volleyball team is ready and eager to get back on the court. The Bombers were held out of action last fall due to the cancellation of their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its last match was a loss to Liberty League rival Clarkson University in the third round of the NCAA Tournament in 2019. However, head coach Johan Dulfer was able to get a sneak peek of what his team brings to the table through practices and scrimmages last spring against Rochester Institute of Technology and University of Rochester. Although Dulfer said it is too early to tell for sure, he believes the team’s depth of talent is stronger than ever.