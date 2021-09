Alex Bregman’s return wasn’t YouTube Player of the Game worthy, but his slash line and plays in the field benefitted the Astros. While the Houston Astros will no longer have to deal with the Kansas City Royals again this season, they saw a great performance from Alex Bregman in his return. Jake Meyers, who was awarded the YouTube Player of the Game, walked-off the Royals in the 10th inning with a groundout to the right side that scored Bregman from third.