This series will serve as a review for the transfer window Chelsea had and I’ll rate all the deals out of five. Each piece will include both incomings and outgoings, highlighting a specific position group. The third group to be featured is the midfielders. The late acquisition of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on loan provides the club with much-needed cover for now much more injury-prone N’Golo Kante. Nevertheless, the more important task for this window was the sale of fringe players, which was partly accomplished by the club. Here is a breakdown of the moves the Blues made in the middle of the park during the summer transfer window: