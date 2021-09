Cooperation between the two companies includes the development of photovoltaic farm projects located throughout the entire country. “Romania is an emerging market with a great potential” says Przemek Pięta, co-founder and CEO of R.Power. He adds that the signed contract is only the beginning of the company's activity on the local market. “We are negotiating with further developers in the photovoltaic sector, and are open to new business opportunities. We want to take advantage of the increasingly friendly legislative environment and support the authorities in achieving their sustainable development goals” he adds.