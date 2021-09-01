Cancel
NBA

WATCH: Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is JACKED

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

If you haven’t been on social media for a hot second, you might have missed the eyebrow-raising images of Boston Celtics All-Star small forward Jayson Tatum working out and looking absolutely jacked while he does it.

It seems like just yesterday the Celtics drafted a skinny, awkward teenager out of Duke with the third pick of the 2017 NBA draft, but the St. Louis native has really packed on the muscle since, particularly since last season ended evidently. The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “Boston Sports Beat” A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis got on the horn to talk what Tatum’s new physique might mean for his 2021-22 season.

They also spend some time breaking down what’s been going on with Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons on the trade front and more.

Watch the video embedded above to get the scoop on Boston’s most jacked forward in the post Semi Ojeleye era, and much more.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

