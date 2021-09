Smith went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a walk, stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Padres. The Dodgers were unable to get anything going against Blake Snell over the first seven frames, but Smith came through in the eighth with a solo blast to tie the game up at one apiece. The 26-year-old later reached in the 15th inning and would score off a base knock by Trea Turner. Smith is one of three catchers in baseball to have reached 20 home runs this season and is now slashing .259/.368/.497 with 37 extra-base hits, 61 RBI, 57 runs scored, three steals and 47:81 BB:K over 399 plate appearances.