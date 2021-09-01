Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Philips Hue and Spotify team up puts the ‘rhythm’ in ‘algorithmic light show’

By Jon Mundy
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWc1b_0bjALBH500

Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, has announced a new integration with Spotify, which will see the smart lights adjust colour and intensity based on the music that you’re playing.

The partnership has yielded a “deep integration of lighting and music” that effectively sees your smart lighting system react to your music.

Philips Hue + Spotify, to give the product of this team-up its official name, uses a new algorithm to analyse the metadata of a Spotify song in real time. It then uses that data to make whatever Philips Hue lights you have at your disposal flash and change colour in keeping with the tone of the song.

The company seems to be at great pains to stress that this isn’t merely a beat-driven flashing effect, but rather a fully-fledged “light script” that also reflects a track’s “mood, genre, tempo, segments, loudness, pitch and more”.

The integration does this algorithmically, which means you don’t need to use your smartphone’s microphone to listen to music, so background noise or the position of your phone won’t impact on the quality of the light show.

Despite all this automated audiovisual magic, Signify is also enabling you to personalise the process through the new Sync tab in the free Philips Hue app. Here you can start and stop the sync, change the brightness and intensity of the lights, and play with the colour palette.

Anyone with a Hue Bridge (the Spotify integration will not work with Hue lights connected via Bluetooth), some colour-capable Philips Hue lights, and a Spotify-compatible audio device will be able to take advantage of this new feature once they’ve linked their Philips Hue and Spotify accounts in the Philips Hue app.

You could even kick off an autumnal garden party using the Philips Hue outdoor lights, which we wholeheartedly recommend.

Philips Hue + Spotify is rolling out as an early access program to Philips Hue App 4 users from today, though Signify warns that it can take up to 7 days to manifest in your account. The integration will otherwise be a permanent fixture as of October.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Smart Lighting#Philips Hue Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

JBL’s small Flip portable speaker gets a big redesign

JBL has announced a splurge of products at its ExPLORE event including another entry into its portable speaker series in the Flip 6. The Flip 6 has been the beneficiary of a redesign by JBL, still keeping the nuts and bolts of the overall shape, but featuring a new logo design, premium materials, refreshed colour range and a new set-up for the audio for what JBL is calling the Flip’s “most stylish package yet”.
Electronicspocketnow.com

The latest Echo show and more Amazon devices are on sale today

We have found tons of products currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the all-new Echo Show 8 that’s now getting a 23 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This means that you can grab one for as low as $100. This is the second-generation Echo Show 8, which means you get an 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, along with a 13MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered during calls. It also features Alexa support, which means you can ask your smart display to perform several tasks for you. Plus, you also get a mic and camera off button and a built-in camera shutter if you are concerned about privacy issues.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Philips Hue: Everything You Need To Know

Philips Hue is perhaps the most popular brand for smart lighting in the world right now. Part of this is because they were one of the first to adopt smart lighting, and they also make regular light bulbs so people trust them. But there’s still a lot that you need to know about Philips Hue. Like which smart assistants does it work with? Do you need a hub? and much more.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Skip the Alarm: The Philips Sunrise Clock Will Gently Wake You Up with Warm Light

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Waking up to the sound of a blaring alarm clock may not be the most peaceful way to start your morning. While it may be nice to wake up as the run rises, it's not the reality for many who live in typically overcast cities, work odd hours, or wake up early to exercise. However, with a sunrise alarm clock, you can experience waking up with the sun (even if it's dark outside). One of the most affordable sunlight options on Amazon right now is the Philips Wake Up Light Alarm Clock that shoppers say is a "must for any struggling early riser" and is on sale for $45.
Electronicsdjcity.com

First Look: SoundSwitch 2.3 With Philips Hue

SoundSwitch is a lighting software platform which allows DJs to sync their light show to Serato DJ Pro, Virtual DJ, and Engine OS, as well as other software via Ableton Link. The new 2.3 version takes things to a different level, thanks to the integration of Philips Hue smart lighting.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Smart home lights guide 2021: Philips, Wemo, and more

Check out our smart home lights guide 2021 to enhance your home’s smart lighting setup. While your home probably already has a few smart lights, the gadgets below improve your existing setup. That’s because we’re covering not only smart lights but also controllers and modules that make using them even easier.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

JBL Flip 6 portable speaker features a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators

Experience powerful sound on the go with the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. Featuring a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators, this water-resistant speaker adds new depth, power, and deep bass to songs, podcasts, and more. It also delivers stunning details from bass, to mids, to highs. Moreover, bring friends together with sound bigger than ever with PartyBoost. Plus, its IP67 waterproof rating and 12-hour battery life ensure that the JBL Flip 6 fits into your environment. Created with a plethora of colors to choose from and a bold new logo design, this portable speaker delivers impressive sound in a stunning shell. So you’ll want to keep it on display at parties. Finally, with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, you needn’t worry about cords holding you back.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Philips Hue debuts brighter bulbs, multi-color gradient lamps & more

On Wednesday, Signify refreshed much of its Philips Hue portfolio with several new smart bulbs, new multi-color gradient lamps and new software features designed to push the boundaries of the smart home ecosystem. The 1,600 lumen bulb is noticeably larger than the existing 800 lumen bulbs that Hue offers. —...
ElectronicsThe Verge

Philips Hue bulbs are discounted in the lead up to Labor Day

The upcoming Labor Day holiday signals the end of summer and the ramp-up of everything from the school year to new gadget season. While you can expect to get plenty of Labor Day-related deals from us coming very shortly, Philips has gotten a bit of a head start with their “Summer of Hue” savings promo, so you’re not stuck with having a single shade of lighting after Labor Day.
Electronicsinputmag.com

Turn your home into a nightclub by syncing your Philips Hue with Spotify

Philips Hue is partnering with Spotify to provide potentially the most streamlined way yet to convert your home into a veritable nightspot... or, at least, it will look a lot moodier and cool. Announced earlier today by Signify, makers of the Philips Hue, the latest update to the Hue Bridge app will include a new algorithm designed to analyze Spotify tracks’ metadata in real time so lights can “flash, dim, brighten, and color change right along with the beat, mood, genre and tempo of any music.”
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Philips Hue Just Announced A Ton Of New Smart Lights

While IFA is technically cancelled this year, that’s not stopping companies from making announcements this week, which would typically be IFA. And that includes Philips Hue. Which has just announced a ton of new smart lights, and it’s really about time. We haven’t gotten many new smart lights from Philips Hue in quite some time.
Electronicsimore.com

Philips Hue gets all-new Spotify integration

Philips Hue is getting all-new Spotify integration. It will bring immersive lighting that can match the beat of the music and the mood. The new features are available from September 1. Philips Hue is getting all-new Spotify integration through the Philips Hue app, parent company Signify announced today. Signify stated:
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

You can now sync Spotify music with Hue lights from any device

Philips Hue smart lights can now link with your Spotify account, allowing you to make the smart lights change in sync with the music playing through any device. Though the Hue Sync for PC tool turns any audio into a light script, this new feature claims that it features deeper integration that offers a “unique immersive” experience. The new syncing also allows you to play Spotify music from any device and have it sync with your Philips Hue smart lights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy