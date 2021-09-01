Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

How to Avoid Phishing Scams With a VPN

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-avoid-phishing-scams-with-a-vpn Although cybersecurity initiatives have become increasingly robust, hackers’ phishing tactics to access your personal information have also become more sophisticated. Phishing scams are unfortunately inevitable at times, but there are preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, such as using a secure VPN. Our goal is to help you recognize a phishing email or text message when you see one so you don’t become a victim of a cyber attack.

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Scams#Phishing Emails#Phishing Attacks#Bank Of America#Apwg#Password
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TechnologyThe Hacker News

Does a VPN Protect You from Hackers?

A virtual private network (VPN) is the perfect solution for a lot of issues you might experience online- accessing blocked sites, hiding your browsing activity, getting rid of internet throttling, finding better deals, and much more. But does a VPN protect you from hackers? Is your private information and files...
Economycrossroadstoday.com

Scam Alert: Avoid a Big Mistake in a New Job

If you’ve just started a new job, criminals may have you in their sights. You’re eager to make a good impression, want to be a team player and are unfamiliar with how things work at your new company. So when you get what appears to be an email from a manager or colleague asking for contributions to a surprise birthday party or retirement, you’re likely to do it.
Public Safetytech.co

New Phishing Scam Takes Advantage of Redirect Links

Microsoft is warning users about a new phishing scam that has risen in popularity over the past few weeks. This scam uses redirect links in order to trick people into giving away sensitive data, like their email usernames and passwords. This scam is the next evolution of phishing scams, as...
Cell PhonesFOX2now.com

How to stop hackers from invading your smartphone

ST. LOUIS– For many people, their smartphone is the most crucial piece of technology they own. It contains personal information, credit card numbers, passwords, and more. The problem is hackers and thieves know this too. Scott Schaffer, the chief information technology officer of Blade Technologies, shares some ways you can...
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

How to Save on Flights Using a VPN

The world is slowly but surely returning to normal. The Covid 19 pandemic has halted much of the world’s travel and tourism. However, the industry is beginning to revive itself, and it is set to return to normal in the near future. However, many airlines will now look to regain...
Jobsreviewgeek.com

That LinkedIn Job Listing May Be a Phishing Scam

LinkedIn’s verification process for new accounts is practically non-existent, a problem that’s made the website a hotbed for scammers and impersonators. But if that’s not enough, a new report from BleepingComputer shows that random people can post LinkedIn job listings under nearly any company’s name, opening the door to phishing attacks and recruitment fraud.
Public SafetyPosted by
MarketRealist

Norton Scam Emails—How to Avoid Being a Phishing Victim

Scams and schemes that trick people into giving away their money and personal information have been around for centuries. Now, the increased prevalence of technological devices gives hackers and scammers more opportunities. Article continues below advertisement. One clever strategy scammers use is to prey on people’s already heightened concerns about...
Technologycgmagonline.com

Is Your Gaming Account Safe From Hackers?

Did you know that gaming account hacking has become a million-dollar business? Yup, demand for hacked accounts is on a high, and hackers have many different methods for getting in. The question is, should you worry about this? After all, you’ve never had your gaming account hacked in the past. Well, your house may not have been robbed in the past either, but you still lock the door, right?
Public SafetyRegister Citizen

'Are you the one in this video?' How to avoid social media scams

In the last month, a phishing scam that comes from your own contacts with the message "Are you the one in this video?" Has become viral through social networks? The main objective is the identity theft of users. How does this scam work?. This type of malicious program is distributed...
Yuma, AZYuma Daily Sun

BBB Tip: Email phishing and computer tech support scams still prevalent

As technology scams get more sophisticated and become harder to detect, consumers are being victimized by fraudsters posing as skilled computer technicians. These scammers use sneaky advertising and carefully crafted sales techniques to scare consumers into buying phony fixes for their computers. Unfortunately, this is not a new tactic, just...
Technologysnntv.com

How to Avoid ISP Speed Throttling With a VPN

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/guides/avoid-isp-speed-throttling. A slow internet connection is nothing new for most users. Usually, you can chalk it up to network congestion or bad weather. But what happens when your speeds turn sluggish out of nowhere? Well, your internet service provider (ISP) may be to blame. ISPs have the...
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Avoid Scams In The Bangor Area With This Interactive Scam Map

The Nigerian Prince email scam is so fifteen years ago... As long as people have been on God's Green Earth, someone else has been trying to separate you from your hard-earned money, in some kind of dishonest way. Whether it's gambling, shady investments, or just out-and-out lies, there are as many ways to steal your money as there are people trying to do it.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How Avanan helps you reduce phishing and ransomware

How does ransomware begin? According to a new report from Palo Alto Networks, the answer is primarily through email. The report shows the top arrival protocols for ransomware. The most significant vector is SMTP, at 45%, followed by IMAP at 26.5%. When combined with POP3 (3.8%), you get the following: 75.3% of ransomware attacks arrive via email.
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Sign Up for a VPN Anonymously

Equipping your computer with a premium Virtual Private Network (VPN) means that you understand the importance of securing your browsing. VPNs also allow you to bypass firewalls and give you access to blocked sites, allowing you to browse anonymously. However, the VPN sign-up process and the logs they keep make...
Public SafetyWired

Why Ransomware Hackers Love a Holiday Weekend

On the Friday heading into Memorial Day weekend this year, it was meat processing giant JBS. On the Friday before the Fourth of July, it was IT management software company Kaseya and, by extension, over a thousand businesses of varying size. It remains to be seen whether Labor Day will see a high-profile ransomware meltdown as well, but one thing is clear: Hackers love holidays.
Technologyknowtechie.com

How to make a VPN server?

A VPN in today’s world has become a necessity to keep your online identity safe and secure from prying eyes. There is competition in the industry among the best VPN providers to offer the best services to the users but even the mightiest VPN services have flaws because of which you should know how to make your own VPN server with the limited resources you have in your hand!
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Warning To Michiganders About New Phishing Scam From IRS

There are so many phone scams going on these days to be aware of. Some of the ones you should know about include COVID-19 Scams, Rumors, Price Gouging, Banking Scams, Telephone Scams, Census-Related Fraud, Government Grant Scams, Investment Scams, Lottery and Sweepstakes Scams, and Charity Scams. Who Gets Targeted The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy