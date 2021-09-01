Democratic Senator Stands on Principle, Disappoints Leftists
Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon reports on left-wing activists’ reaction to one swing-state Democratic senator. Few politicians are more effective at owning the libs than Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.). Her refusal to abandon her principled support for the Senate filibuster continues to be a significant source of liberal angst. Adding insult to injury, Sinema has made clear that she couldn’t care less what her left-wing critics think about her. Sorry, libs.lockerroom.johnlocke.org
