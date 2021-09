One of the side effects of living during a pandemic is that we are all zooming around a lot more. No, no, not just on our video conference calls, but in cars. A 2020 survey of 25,000 Americans by the Institute for Business Value found that 17% planned to use their personal cars more as a result of COVID. Since we started to get vaccinated in early 2021, passenger vehicle travel has been on the rise in the United States per the Bureau of Transportation Services. That means more time in a car—and the need to dress for it.