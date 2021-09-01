Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

'unboxing' clothing series is made from a flexible textile connected with 3D printed joints

designboom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D printed clothing series based on the zero waste principle. ‘unboxing’, the clothing collection by yarden tzarfati, presents a technological development of a flexible textile that is created by equal T-shape pieces made by 3D printing and inspired by the pattern of packaging. the new textile focuses on the ‘zero waste’ principle by creating recyclable 3D printed joints and maximizing the utilization of natural fabric, which reduces the amount of waste.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Textile#Clothing#3d#Japanese#Yaron Ronen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unboxing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Sleek Modern House Number Designs Any Modern Home Needs

Have you ever really paid attention to your home’s number sign out by the porch? It is so dull, you don’t even notice it, most likely, or maybe it has fallen off long ago and no one has bothered to put up a new one. Well, in either case, an update is due and what better way to do it than by putting up a modern house number that will steal a few gazes of the passersby as well as become a part of your home’s modern style.
Lifestyledesignboom.com

made of 3D printed steel, the AJAR bottle opener is available on the designboom shop!

Designer paolo gerosa introduces his AJAR bottle opener, made of steel with advanced 3D printing techniques. the triangle, the quintessential symbol of genesis, multiplied here becomes something new. the genesis of an unexpected organic form, a precious and mysterious object that manifests itself in its function only after a careful look. a gesture we are all familiar with. a bottle opener with unexpected and surprising shapes, a mix of nature and technology. suitable for individuals but also for the professional bar tender who loves to distinguish their gestures by connoting them with something unique. ajar is made of steel using advanced 3d printing techniques.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Mini Strip Concept Makes Minimalism Appealing

Sometimes when a brand goes out and creates a concept vehicle, there's only the loosest connection between the designer's inspiration and the end result, and the brand needs a few hundred words worth of description to sell the project. For the Mini Strip, based on the Mini Cooper SE, it's almost gloriously obvious: pop art for cars.
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

5 Best Chalk Markers To Create Amazing Signs and Designs

Have you admired the chalk signs adorning your favorite coffee shop? Chances are the design wasn't made with the same chalk sticks you used as a kid, but with chalk markers. These creative utensils provide the same chalk effect with a paint-like pigment that can be used on almost any smooth surface.
Lifestyleadafruit.com

3D Printing Coffee Stuff

Coffee connoisseur James Hoffman recently got a 3D Printer. In this video he starts down the rabbit hole of Thingiverse and printing coffee accessories. Via YouTube:. 1. Wall-mounted portafilter holder by jimhigson: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:253…. 2. 9 prong espresso distribution tool WDT by jkim_makes: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:481…. 3. Bialetti moka stand by Jayuk: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:132…
Designers & CollectionsTravelDailyNews.com

Designing and displaying a travel-inspired jewelry collection

People like to be reminded of special moments and places they encounter during their travels. As found in a 2021 study by H Wilkins, people collect souvenirs (ranging from small mementos to jewelry from areas visited) “as evidence of the experience as well as the roles of memory and as gifts.” If you are a jewelry lover and you enjoy visiting new cities and countries, chances are, you have many beautiful pieces worthy of display. Since travel is a never-ending affair, collecting the right pieces is vital, as is displaying your purchases so you can share your memories with friends and loved ones.
Interior DesignInterior Design

Hay Launches Brightly-Colored Furniture and Accessory Collection

Contemporary furniture design studio Muller Van Severen was founded in 2011 by Belgian photographer Fien Muller and sculptor Hannes Van Severen. This summer, cult Danish housewares brand Hay produces Two-Color tables, inspired by the pair’s early investigations into bright colors and synthetic materials. “We wanted a collaboration that would allow us to reach a younger audience through more accessible products,” Muller says of the zeitgeisty partnership. Steel-tube legs meet tabletops in varying shapes and sizes crafted from dyed Valchromat, a through-color wood-fiber composite with a water-resistant surface. As an accompaniment, the couple introduce Arcs, shades that can be used for pendant fixtures or as table lamps, their scalloped silhouettes fabricated from colored or mirror-polished steel. There’s also a similarly shaped Arcs candleholder, in zinc alloy, which comes in two heights and a host of hues.
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best places to sell design online

You can sell design online through your own website, or even through social media channels, but the challenge is often getting it seen. While paying for ads and making good use of hashtags can help, it can often be easier to sell your design through a site with an existing customer base – at least initially.
Carshiconsumption.com

Build The Adventure Van Of Your Dreams With This IKEA-Like Plywood Camper Kit

Though we’d all love to drop everything, buy a cargo van, and give it a full-on camper conversion, admittedly, such projects can be pretty cost-prohibitive. With this in mind, a New Zealand-based company by the name of VanLab has created a series of DIY kits to make adventure vehicles more accessible.
Engineeringtctmagazine.com

Fortify & Tethon 3D partner to develop 3D printing ceramic materials

Fortify has announced a partnership with Tethon 3D that will focus on the development of ceramic materials for 3D printed end-use parts. The companies believe by combining their respective advanced 3D printing technology and expertise in formulating high-performance technical ceramics, they can enable ‘high throughput production of heavily loaded technical ceramics for end use part production.’
Designers & Collectionsarchiproducts.com

The New Billiani's Fabric Collection Designed by Cristina Celestino

31/08/2021 - On the occasion of Milan Design Week 2021, Billiani presents Timènt, the first exclusive fabric in natural yarns collection designed by Cristina Celestino. Developed in collaboration with the historic wool mill Torri Lana, the collection is inspired by the river Tagliamento, the only one in Europe free to flow in its original bed in Italy’s northeastern region.
Businessthefabricator.com

Platform 3D-prints small parts from metal alloys

Metal additive manufacturing company Holo announced that its proprietary additive manufacturing platform 3D-prints small parts from copper, stainless steel, and any other alloy available as a powder that can be sintered. According to the company, its high-throughput PureForm MicroAM can print parts with features smaller than 50 μm, facilitating its...
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Online Design Marketplace The Invisible Collection Opens a Pop-Up in the Hamptons

You can’t swing a chair in the Hamptons these days without hitting a design gallery. Jeff Lincoln Art + Design regularly showcases pieces from the likes of Rogan Gregory and the Haas Brothers, and Frampton Co. has its “Barn” rotating exhibition space. Meanwhile, newcomers like Selavy are bringing even more collectible furniture to the tony vacation spot with a line that includes rare pieces from Lalanne and Nakashima. Now the Invisible Collection is adding its name to that ever-growing list, if only temporarily. The digital designer furniture marketplace can now be shopped IRL at a Southampton pop-up through September 6. It...
DesignArchDaily

Is It Possible to Mix Local Materials and 3D Printing?

The art of building a shelter made from blocks of ice is passed on from father to son among the Inuit, native peoples who inhabit the northernmost regions of the planet. The circular plan, the entrance tunnel, the air outlet and the ice blocks form a structure where the heat generated inside melts a superficial layer of snow and seals the gaps, improving the thermal insulation of ice. In a storm, an igloo can be the difference between life and death and perhaps this is the most iconic and radical example of what it means to build with local materials, few tools and lots of knowledge. In this case, ice is all you have.
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printing Your Own Sturdy Lens Caps

Lens caps are important for protecting expensive camera lenses from damage. Dust, grit, and other nasty things will all quickly spoil the quality of a shot, and can even permanently damage a lens if you’re unlucky. However, lens caps are also lost quite easily. Thus, it’s useful to be able to make your own, and [DSLR CNC DIY] has the low down on how to do it.
Designmarketresearchtelecast.com

DIY project: concrete figures from the 3D printing mold

In our time, concrete is used in a very diverse way as a building material. Decorative items such as works of art and sculptures made of concrete are also popular. Makers discovered concrete early on and created a lot with it, from vases to loudspeaker housings (PDF). When my family was making decorative bowls using molds from real leaves, my eye fell on the hollow 3D test prints of a small statue. Shouldn’t you get concrete in there too? The first test was immediately successful and so this project took off.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: Why Are You Hiring An Interior Designer?

Selecting a shirt and a pair of pants can be an arduous task for those who lack imagination. Where to start? Colors? Fabrics? Style of clothing? Designing an interior space is no less difficult -- not to mention the fact that every member of the household is likely to have their own vision of what to do. Usually this is where I advocate the hiring of a professional to do designing and also the handholding, refereeing and in effect, act as therapist and mediator.
Food & Drinksweandthecolor.com

Maybe Sammy Cocktails: Brand & Packaging Design by The Bar Brand People

The creative people at The Bar Brand People created a sophisticated brand and packaging design for Maybe Sammy Cocktails. The Bar Brand People were asked by award-winning Sydney bar Maybe Sammy to design the packaging for their suite of bespoke bottled cocktails. “The Maybe Sammy mixologists have perfected the craft...
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

french design atelier converts mercedes vito into minimalist cocoon-like campervan

French design atelier serge propose has converted a mercedes vito into a minimalist campervan with a warm, cocoon-like character. despite its small size, the van supports a variety of functions, including a sleeping and lounge area, a kitchen, and ample storage space. the designers have put emphasis on using natural materials as much as possible, with the transformation mainly using birch plywood. in addition, the entire insulation is made using hemp wool and projected cork.

Comments / 0

Community Policy