How to be a marketer in the age of sustainability: build momentum, don’t be paralysed by a fear of greenwashing
We’re in the age of sustainability. And climate change is ‘the greatest commercial opportunity of our time’ Mark Carney reckons. The growth potential is easy to see as consumers are changing fast – ninety per cent of consumers expect brands to make a real commitment and help them consume better. Our society is searching for survival, meaning, and better choices.www.thedrum.com
