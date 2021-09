The actual cricket, then: India are better than England, we know that, but it’s been a while since they’ve been better in English conditions. It’s not that long ago we were talking about England’s second-string attack being among their best ever, and I can’t stop laughing when I wonder who they’d have picked in the 90s, were they missing the equivalents of Stokes, Woakes, Broad, Stone, Wood and Archer. Even so, though, the principal differences have been top-order batting and mentality - every time India have needed something, someone has delivered. That’s the mark of a great team, and though I don’t think India are quite that yet, if they carry on as they are, it won’t be long. In the meantime, though, they’ll continue doing what they’re doing while England need to find something different. This is going to be a serious row.