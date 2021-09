ASBURY PARK - A shooting investigation in the city has resulted in attempted murder and weapons charges for two teens arrested this week for the crime. Daequan Foster, 19, of Asbury Park, and Samir Rivera, 18, of Trenton, were arrested in the 600 block of Pine Street about 5:11 p.m. on Thursday for attempted murder, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, said Sgt. Michael Casey, a spokesman for the Asbury Park Police Department.