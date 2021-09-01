The Father Of A Fallen Marine Talks About His Son Who Died In Afghanistan
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Mark Schmitz, father of Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, who died last week in the attack on the Kabul airport.www.ctpublic.org
