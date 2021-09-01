Cancel
Military

The Father Of A Fallen Marine Talks About His Son Who Died In Afghanistan

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Mark Schmitz, father of Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, who died last week in the attack on the Kabul airport.

