Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic tops teen 'Ruuune!' at US Open in calendar Slam bid

By Associated Press
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the last-name chorus of "Ruuuuuune!" in support of his relatively unknown teenage opponent at the U.S. Open bothered Novak Djokovic, he never let anyone know. Nor was there any visible evidence that Djokovic was shaken by the shaky patches he went through while dropping a set Tuesday night as he began his historic bid to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 and collect a record-breaking 21st major singles championship.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Ashe
Person
Patrick Mouratoglou
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tennis Tournament#Olympic Tennis#French#Danish#Atp Challenger Tour#The Hawk Eye Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
French Open
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Related
TennisTimes Daily

Djokovic's true Slam bid at US Open starts against qualifier

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men's-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
TennisBleacher Report

Novak Djokovic Defeats Jenson Brooksby to Advance to 2021 US Open Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic is three wins away from a calendar Grand Slam. Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2021 U.S. Open with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jenson Brooksby in Monday's fourth-round matchup at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was anything but easy with the underdog putting up an impressive fight as he played off the crowd, but the 20-time major champion overcame a slow start and prevailed.
TennisPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Sakkari beats 2019 champ Andreescu at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Maria Sakkari has eliminated 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu in the latest-finishing women’s match in tournament history to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time. Sakkari came back to win 6-7 (2), 7-6...
California StateDaily Star

US Open Lookahead: California's Brooksby, 20, faces Djokovic

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY:. Novak Djokovic plays 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round of the U.S. Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night, the next step in the No. 1 seed's bid to become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam. Djokovic also is trying to win his 21st career major trophy and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. Djokovic tied them by winning this year’s Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon championships. Brooksby is a wild-card entry who began this season ranked outside the top 300 and is now a career-best 99th. Shelby Rogers follows her upset of top-seeded Ash Barty with a match against 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, while Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic plays 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.
TennisFOX Sports

Novak Djokovic is knocking on the door of tennis history

On Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby swung for the lines and hit them, swung for outright winners and hit those, too, swung with the kind of fearless abandon that makes a New York crowd fall in love with someone. And they did. The stadium was rocking...
TennisJanesville Gazette

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick McEnroe: "Roger Federer and Nadal? The future is ..."

US Open 2021 could go down in history as the tournament that handed the first Grand Slam calendar since Rod Laver into the hands of Novak Djokovic. But, of course, this slam has already gone down in history as a representation of the end of an era: for the second time in the last 20 years neither Roger Federer nor Rafa Nadal have taken part in the men's draw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy