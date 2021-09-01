Organizers spread message of hope at Overdose Awareness Day in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — One-hundred black balloons floated overhead Tuesday in Shamokin against the backdrop of a sky colored in shades of gray.

They were released from the collective grasp of loved ones gathered below at Claude Kehler Community Park to memorialize lives lost to addiction and overdose. The biodegradable balloons carried on an easterly breeze, marked with messages and memories.

There was hope, too, that messages delivered in person at the Overdose Awareness Day event might reach someone in need. Maybe their own loved ones wouldn’t have to write it in their absence on a black balloon in the years to come.

“To you who wander, grab on to the hope we cast here tonight,” said Tiffany Kaseman, a board member of Oasis Community Recovery Club, while reading from a poem she wrote. “If it’s not your first attempt, grab on again. and again, and again.

“If you have a desire to fight, then our hope has no end,” Kaseman said.

Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, shared 40 Narcan kits, each with two doses of the potentially life-saving medicine. That’s hope.

A representative with Summit Behavioral Healthcare shared information on three different treatment facilities. Others with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) shared more about other available resources in the Valley.

Oasis Community Recovery Club, which sponsored the event, is located in the basement of the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St. It hosts support meetings for people seeking recovery as well as their families. Starting at 5 p.m. today, Oasis will host the first SMART Recovery Teen & Youth Program meeting in the Valley. The meetings will be held weekly on Wednesdays for ages 14-19.

Diane Grimmer, of Shamokin, had a message of love for her daughter, Andrea, who died of an overdose two years ago. She was 32.

“I wrote, ‘I miss you. I love you, Andrea,’” Grimmer said, noting how her daughter left behind a son, now 12, who misses her dearly.

“It can happen to anyone. It doesn’t discriminate,” Grimmer said of addiction and overdose.

Daryl Hartman Jr. spoke to the audience about his son, Daryl III, who died of an overdose in January at age 39. Hartman said his son suffered an ankle injury, which led to a prescription for pain medication. Eventually, he said his son grew dependent. When the prescription ended, he said his son continued seeking drugs.

“He died. It broke my heart,” Hartman said. “Addiction is terrible. It destroys lives. It destroyed our life.”

Kaseman’s poem followed Hartman’s remarks. She spoke of gathering with earnest intent. Together, those gathered and those willing to help can pave a road to recovery, she said.

“We stand still on this spot, each of us to make sure hope will endure, even in chaos and discord. The hope of me, the hope of many, we avow: We have hope for recovery,” Kaseman said.

For more information about available resources, find Oasis on Facebook: @oasisCRCShamokin.