A Democrat in Pennsylvania’s state Senate has introduced legislation that would add kiosks in taverns as another sports betting outlet. Senate Bill 843, sponsored by Sen. Wayne Fontana of Pittsburgh, was referred Monday to the Senate’s Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee, of which he is a member. The Senate and House are both controlled by Republicans and the bill lists no co-sponsors, so there is no indication it is headed for any action or passage in the 2021-22 legislative session. The same Senate committee’s focus has been on hearings about what to do regarding unregulated gambling devices known as “skill game” machines that exist in taverns and other venues across the state.