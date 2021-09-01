Social Security Board of Trustees: combined trust funds projected depletion one year sooner than last year
The Social Security Board of Trustees today released its annual report on the long-term financial status of the Social Security Trust Funds. The combined asset reserves of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance (OASI and DI) Trust Funds are projected to become depleted in 2034, one year earlier than projected last year, with 78 percent of benefits payable at that time.www.ncpoliticalnews.com
