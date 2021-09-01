Social Security Board of Trustees: combined trust funds projected depletion one year sooner than last year

The pandemic presents some future funding challenges to benefits for older Americans, according to the 2021 Social Security and Medicare Trustees’ Reports. Walt Dawson, assistant professor in the School of Public Health at Oregon Health and Science University, said the programs are foundational to Americans’ health and economic security as they age. While the reports are troubling, he noted they are not exactly surprising because a number of challenges to the Social Security program have been known for a long time. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation slightly worse,” Dawson explained. “And increased by one year when Social Security, for example, will no longer be able to pay out all benefits.”