Business of the week: Blagg Law Firm
Blagg Law Firm has been providing legal services to Clinton since 1989 with a history that dates back much further. Ralph Blagg owner of Blagg Law Firm was born in St Louis to Evander and Emogene Blagg and moved frequently as a child spending most of his early youth in California and Texas. Ralph’s parents Mr. and Mrs. Blagg Both graduates of the Arkansas School of the Deaf were employed in the tailor trade with Ralph’s mother being a seamstress and his father a press operator and Ralph’s father was also a prize fighter during the war years.www.thecabin.net
Comments / 0