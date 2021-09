Garena has announced the global release of their new immersive Free Fire playing experience, Free Fire MAX. This new version of Free Fire will offer players various enhancements in gameplay. It will be a standalone mobile application that will offer users the same battle-royale gameplay, with better graphics and gameplay to people across the world. Players around the world will get an optimized Free Fire experience with enhanced graphics and features. This article on Free Fire vs Free Fire Max analyzes how Free Fire Max version is different from Free Fire and which one is better to play. We will be looking into the basic features and aspects of these versions to know all about them.