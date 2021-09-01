Arrow star Stephen Amell finally breaks silence over being removed from flight

Arrow star Stephen Amell has opened up about being removed from a Delta flight back in June, admitting that his actions were “shameful”. Speaking in an interview of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, he explained: “What happened was — and it’s very, very simple — I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane.” He continued: “I was [expletive] off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, as in like, it was not an argument.