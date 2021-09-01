Man City Duo Join Ligue 1 Side For 2021/2022 Season

On Tuesday night, following the official closure of the 2021 summer transfer window, Manchester City officially announced that two of their players have joined French Side ESTAC Troyes on loan for the remainder of the ongoing campaign.

Troyes are a member of the City Football Group and owing to Manchester City and Troyes’ shared ownership, understandably, the two clubs will have a working relationship.

Manchester City often collaborate with other members of the City football group such as Girona and New York City, and consequently, it is not unusual for the Manchester club to utilise their sister clubs to loan out fringe players.

As reported on the club’s official website, Manchester City centre-back Philippe Sandler has joined Ligue 1 side Troyes on a season-long loan move.

Sandler will be joined by teammate Patrick Roberts, who has also found himself unable to break into Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Philippe Sandler missed most of the 2020/21 campaign owing to an ankle injury that required surgery, whilst Patrick Roberts most recently spent time on loan at Championship side Derby County.

Patrick Roberts joined Manchester City in 2015 from Fulham for a fee in the region of £12m, however, the move has been a disappointment for both the player and the club - and with Roberts having just 10 months remaining on his contract, it is plausible he will leave City next summer.

Philippe Sandler’s contract is also due to expire next June, and the Dutchman’s future is also uncertain.

However, the club may hope that Sandler will be able to fulfil the potential that the club invested in 2018 and may even consequently look to offer the defender a new contract.

